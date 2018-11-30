Members of devaswom boards elected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Members of the Travancore and Malabar Devaswom Boards were elected from among Hindu legislators in elections were held at the Assembly complex from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday. O K Vasu was elected president of Malabar Devaswom Board, P P Vimala as member, while N Vijayakumar is elected as SC member of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

At present, Vijayakumar is district secretary of the Pattikajathi Kshema Samithi. Of the 76 Hindu MLAs who participated in the election, LDF candidates got 61 votes each, while the UDF got only 11 votes. M K Sivarajan was earlier elected unopposed as member of the Cochin Devaswom Board.MLAs O Rajagopal, V T Balram, K V Vijayadas and K B Ganesh Kumar abstained from voting.

Padannayil Prabhakaran and K Ramachandran contested from the UDF for the Malabar Devaswom Board and K Priyamvada for the TDB.

