More appeals than usual as curtains come down on district school fest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a day of protests and appeals against jury decisions as the curtains came down on the 59th edition of the Revenue District School Kalolsavam. Four students and one teacher were injured after engaging in a fight during the drama competition.

They were later admitted to the Neyyantinkara district hospital. The two-day cultural extravaganza showcased the talents of 4,218 students, though due to the exclusion of UP students, there were about 1,500 fewer participants.

While devoid of the usual glitz and glamour, there were protests galore from parents and students. Some of the students reached late for the competitions because of the change in venues. There were more appeals from students this year, compared to the numbers in the previous years. This also added to the delay in the competitions.

While there were 16 venues, five stages were changed. On the first day of the competition, the oppana competition was changed from stage 1 to stage 3 because the floor was unfit for performing the dance form. As a result, events such as duff muttu and kolkali which were supposed to be held at stage 3 were changed to stage 10.

“We had to change the venues owing to the protests by the parents and teachers, but it created confusion as some venues were quite far from the venues allotted,” said Vidhya Vinod, programme convenor. Although the cost for conducting the kalolsavam was reduced to `16 lakh from `32 lakh, as part of flood-related austerity measures, it did not affect the enthusiasm of the students who gave remarkable performances. But the organisers had a tough time conducting the competitions and exceeded the budget.

“Although we tried to cut down the expenses, we couldn’t as the judges did not compromise on the travel expenses and remuneration,” said Vidhya.

Apart from the Government Model Higher Secondary School venue, the other venues saw a fall in audience numbers.

“The performances, especially the drama, was not up to the standard of the previous years. There were repetitions in the competitions. However, oppana and margamkali were able to attract the audience,” said a participant’s mother. Students chose the floods and Ockhi as the theme in mono act competitions.

There were fewer make-up artists which added to the woes of parents and students.

Various committees took charge of the food and stage programmes. The green protocol was strictly followed by students also ensuring food materials and paper waste were not thrown around the venues.