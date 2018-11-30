Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Surveillance cameras installed at Karakulam panchayat to identify and nab dumping wastes in Killiyar river

Cameras with night mode vision, able to capture visuals during the night, have been set up.

Published: 30th November 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2018 08:49 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust in association with the city corporation has installed around 14 surveillance cameras at Karakulam panchayat to identify and nab those who dump wastes in Killiyar river.

The project will be inaugurated in the first week of December. The trust has spent an amount of `6 lakh for the project, which is part of the ‘Killiyar city mission’ project.

Cameras with night mode vision, able to capture visuals during the night, have been set up. It also has a capacity to store the visuals for at least three months.

These cameras will be monitored and controlled through two control rooms set up at Sasthamangalam.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty will participate in the inaugural function. 

