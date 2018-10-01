Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aster to rebuild houses in flood-hit areas

Published: 01st October 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Aster D M Healthcare, a healthcare services provider in India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will spend Rs12.5 crore for building new houses and repair damaged ones in the flood-affected areas.

The houses will be constructed by architect G Shankar’s Habitat Technology Group. Aster DM Healthcare chairman Azad Moopen said they will start the work once the State Government identify the areas where houses need to be rebuilt and repaired.

“We have a three-layered construction plan. New structures for those who have lost their houses fully in the floods. Then cluster homes for group of people if the government can provide suitable land, and retro-fitting of partially damages houses,” Moopen said.

Architech Shankar said the newly built houses will be disaster-resistant and will be built using locally available construction materials. Besides, the houses will be built in such a manner that it could be expanded later if required.

“The houses will be cost-effective as well as energy-efficient. In tribal areas, they will be culturally sensitive also,” he said.

About 50 odd designs will be shown to the beneficiaries from which they can select.
“We are expecting a cost of up to Rs5 lakh for constructing a house (450-500 sq ft) and a maximum of Rs1.5 lakh for retro-fitting,” Shankar said.

Earlier in the day, Aster donated Rs2.5 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund.

