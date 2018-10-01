Kazhakootam’s local market to get a hi-tech makeover

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The only village-market in the capital’s IT hub will soon undergo a major transformation. If all goes as planned, the Vetturoad market in Kazhakootam will be upgraded as the pivotal market in the area. The market project, executed by the city Corporation, will include cultural spaces, badminton courts and a children’s park.

“We are awaiting technical sanction for the project which will be forwarded to us within a week’s time As soon as we get the approval, we can kick-off the project. The design is ready and is in the approval stage.We need not even have to wait for the tender process as habitat group is responsible for the construction,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

The master plan and the construction work of the project will be done by Habitat group. The total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1 crore. The project which was planned a year back was pending due to reluctance from the people staying near that area.“People were against the project as they thought the corporation was planning a waste treatment plant like the one in Vilappilsala. Now they have opened up and accepted the project with open arms,” said Corporation officials.

Apart from a children’s play area, there will be facilities for cultural spaces, open stage and various stalls for the market which includes a separate shelter for fish market. The whole area will be lighted up with modern lights so that the citizens could avail the shuttle court services even during night time. CCTV camera will also be installed as part of safety measures.

The market will also have modern waste treatment plant to process meat and fish wastes. Steps will be taken to make sure that vegetable waste and meat waste are not dumped in the premises. There will be strict measures to keep the market tidy and clean.The market will only function for a certain time.

The rest of the time will be given to the public. The open stage can be used for organising the cultural events.With the modernisation of the market, vendors can sell their products in a clean environment, officials said.

