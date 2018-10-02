An upcycled idea to reduce your waste and improve women’s livelihood

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent floods that hit the state was equally devastating for Vembanad. Despite the loss they suffered, a group of women from Vembanad- Manju, Anija, Seema, Reshma and Ambili are back on their feet thanks to ‘Milee’, an initiative of Bhava Social ventures, started by three young entrepreneurs. Through Milee, the women make upcycled cloth bags. The project was started by Deepa Ananthapadmanabhan, Sanju Soman and Vinayak Padikkal.

Milee’s journey

The entrepreneurs say they want to create a positive impact on people’s life.

“We wanted to build a community of environment-conscious people with the intention to develop a marketplace for alternative products which is more desirable and suitable to keep the fragile eco-system intact and reverse the trend of depletion. This is how we came up with ‘Milee’ which are up-cycled cloth bags made from used clothes,” said Sanju Soman, co-founder of ‘Milee’ who also runs two NGOS in the city.

Clothes, she says, comprise the largest solid waste. These end up as landfills and ocean fills. This in turn affects the deteriorating ecosystem. Keeping this in mind, the trio’s effort started one year ago at Muhamma on the shores of Vembanad lake, where they were engaged with Self Help Groups to up-cycle used clothes. During the recent floods,some of these women who were engaged in making the cloth bags, lost their home and their hard-earned assets.

“ There are about nine women who are engaged in making these cloth bags. We want to expand this to other places in Kuttanad region. These women are determined to stand up and lead by example to help mitigate the environmental challenges and by doing so also find alternative ways of earning a livelihood,” said Deepa Ananthapadmanabhan, co-founder of ‘Milee’. She is also the founder of SARSAS, an NGO based in Trivandrum.

Milee upcycled bags are now available online through a joint NGO and private partnership project. Milee Bags are unique in its design and are an alternative to plastic. There is the pouch model which can be easily carried around in one’s pocket while the other are string bag models. It has been produced from handpicked clothes such as used sarees, curtains and bed sheets. The bags are produced by the women of Muhamma. The bags are priced at Rs 60 and every bag purchased will go a long way to help rehabilitate the homes of the people in and around Vembanad lake.

The Muhamma Panchayat in conjunction with NGOs, Ashoka Trust for Environment and Ecology (ATREE) and Sustera have been conducting training programmes for the women of this village to develop and produce new products in the context of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). A Social Innovation Lab has been set up for this purpose under the aegis of this organisation.