Assault against minors witnesses surge in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to sensitise the public about the rights of children, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights will soon roll out an awareness campaign at the local level.

According to P Suresh, who assumed the office on Tuesday, as part of the same, a decision has been taken to strengthen the Child Protection Committees and to conduct 43 workshops at the local level this year itself.

“Despite having several acts that enshrine the rights of children, physical and sexual assault against minors are on the rise in the state,” said Suresh. “This underscores the need to undertake a campaign that can sensitise the children about their rights. The public should also become part of this initiative.”

According to the chairman, at tribal hamlets in Wayanad and Idukki were the custom of child marriage prevail, the commission can only intervene legally. He further states that the Adivasis were neither exempted from the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act nor from Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

With the school festival around the corner, Suresh said that the commission will only look into issues where a child’s rights get violated. He also added appeals will be allowed only if norms are followed.