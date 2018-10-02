Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Balabhaskar, the mastermind behind the theme song of Soorya festival

A few years back music composer Balabhaskar gave a new life to the festival by composing 'Begin with Surya: let it Be' which was the theme song of the Soorya music and dance festival.

Published: 02nd October 2018 11:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 11:09 PM   |  A+A-

Balabhaskar

Balabhaskar had shot to fame, when as a 17-year-old, became the youngest composer in Malayalam by scoring music for the film 'Mangalya Pallak'. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

Every year, the city plays host to the Soorya classical music and dance festival which is conducted for ten days which also includes an array of cultural programmes. Founded by Soorya Krishnamoorthy, the festival also includes film festivals, theatre, painting, photography, lectures and talks.

A few years back music composer Balabhaskar gave a new life to the festival by composing 'Begin with Surya: let it Be' which was the theme song of the Soorya music and dance festival.

Balabhaskar's soulful, catchy compositions and ability to connect with people always drew attractive crowd to his live performances. This theme song 'Begin with Surya: let it Be' has flavours of rock, jazz, hip-hop and techo music spun around Balabhaskar's Indian violin.

“ This song was created 17 years back by Balabhaskar. Before composing the song, Balabhaskar asked me what mood is required. I told him that I want a music which would inspire the mind, energise the brain and smear the thought and it should have the presence of Sooryan, the Sun God and the result was this music,” said Soorya Krishnamoothy, director. He also added that now the song is popular as phone ringtones.

The album uses specially composed Sanskrit lyrics, in an effort to promote Sanskrit as a language of communication. Two songs, 'Begin with Soorya' and 'B yond' have been visualised and are available along with the visuals of the making in the limited edition series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balabhaskar Soorya Krishnamoorthy Soorya classical music and dance festival

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru