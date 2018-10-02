Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital set to become patient-friendly

As part of turning the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) into a patient-friendly one, a slew of initiatives are on the anvil.

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of turning the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) into a patient-friendly one, a slew of initiatives are on the anvil. Colour coding of OP blocks, extending online OP registration platform and fully-fledged functioning of the prepaid ambulance network are some of the initiatives being planned. According to the hospital authorities, the official inauguration of the aforementioned initiatives will soon be carried out by the Chief Minister.

“Of the said initiatives for turning the hospital into a patient-friendly one, the colour coding of OP blocks is a novel concept. Often patients, who arrive at the hospital, find it difficult to find the OP block they are looking for. But with the colour coding in place they could reach the block on time,” said  Santhosh Kumar, MCH deputy superintendent, who is overseeing the colour coding process.

Even as he said the installation of LED lights for OP blocks is nearing completion, the deputy superintendent said to make the search for the right OP block easier, normal signage boards along with wall paintings will be put up.

“It is as part of the Aardram Mission the said initiatives are being undertaken at the hospital. The total project cost has been estimated at Rs eight lakh,” said Santhosh. In the case of prepaid ambulance network, it is learnt the+ hospital authorities had plans to make it a fully-fledged one following the overwhelming response it had from patients during the trial run.

According to MCH superintendent M S Sharmad, presently 31 ambulances have registered with the prepaid ambulance network initiative and in the coming days their number is likely to go up.
“The prepaid ambulance network was initiated by the-then District Collector Biju Prabhakar. The ambulances which are part of the initiative only charge affordable rates,” he said.

In case of people availing the ambulance service for a distance of upto 3,000 km, they need not pay for 50 km,” said Sharmad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Medical College Hospital Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
Bengaluru FC got their Indian Super League campaign off to a perfect start with a 1-0 win over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava stadium here on Sunday. (EPS | Pushkar V)
Bengaluru FC make fine start to ISL season with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC