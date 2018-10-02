Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital set to become patient-friendly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of turning the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) into a patient-friendly one, a slew of initiatives are on the anvil. Colour coding of OP blocks, extending online OP registration platform and fully-fledged functioning of the prepaid ambulance network are some of the initiatives being planned. According to the hospital authorities, the official inauguration of the aforementioned initiatives will soon be carried out by the Chief Minister.

“Of the said initiatives for turning the hospital into a patient-friendly one, the colour coding of OP blocks is a novel concept. Often patients, who arrive at the hospital, find it difficult to find the OP block they are looking for. But with the colour coding in place they could reach the block on time,” said Santhosh Kumar, MCH deputy superintendent, who is overseeing the colour coding process.

Even as he said the installation of LED lights for OP blocks is nearing completion, the deputy superintendent said to make the search for the right OP block easier, normal signage boards along with wall paintings will be put up.

“It is as part of the Aardram Mission the said initiatives are being undertaken at the hospital. The total project cost has been estimated at Rs eight lakh,” said Santhosh. In the case of prepaid ambulance network, it is learnt the+ hospital authorities had plans to make it a fully-fledged one following the overwhelming response it had from patients during the trial run.

According to MCH superintendent M S Sharmad, presently 31 ambulances have registered with the prepaid ambulance network initiative and in the coming days their number is likely to go up.

“The prepaid ambulance network was initiated by the-then District Collector Biju Prabhakar. The ambulances which are part of the initiative only charge affordable rates,” he said.

In case of people availing the ambulance service for a distance of upto 3,000 km, they need not pay for 50 km,” said Sharmad.