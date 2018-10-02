Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram to receive free ICU ambulance

The trust has been organising several free services during the past 23 years. Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archive Kadannappally Ramachandran will flag off the service at Sai Gramam.

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city will soon get a free ICU ambulance. The ambulance service will be launched by Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, a non-government organisation- as part of its 115th free service project at Thiruvananthapuram, on Thursday. The trust has been organising several free services during the past 23 years. Minister for Ports, Museums, Archaeology and Archive Kadannappally Ramachandran will flag off the service at Sai Gramam.

The trust is conducting many other free facilities including cashless hospital and free dialysis services. “For the first time, an NGO other than the government is introducing such services. The cost of this ambulance which is Rs 18 lakh was donated by Pazhavangadi temple trust,” said Ananda Kumar, executive director of Sri Sathya Sai Orphanage Trust, Kerala. 

A doctor and nurse will be provided along with the ambulance by Sai Gramam. It also has an ICU unit facility arranged inside the ambulance. The trust is planning to introduce the ambulance services in all districts of Kerala within this year. Those interested in availing this service, may contact: 85920292018.The physiotherapy centre will have six cubicles and boasts of latest machines from the United States. Both male and female physios will be available.

