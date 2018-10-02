Unmanaged Garbage leaves city in dumps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s ambitious ‘My City Beautiful City’ project, which was aimed at making a cleaner and greener city, is yet to take off. The reason? Huge piles of waste dumped on roadsides. Despite various measures taken by the Corporation, the civic body is unable to rein in on the issue. Garbage including waste from slaughterhouses are being dumped at the Kamaleswaram ward in the city which is adding to the issue.

“Large quantities of meat waste has been dumped on the side of the National Highway. Locals come to collect meat waste for Rs 300 per sack. The remaining waste is dumped on the roadside. The situation in my ward has become worse than Vilapilsala. Even after regular complaints, no action has been taken by the Corporation against this issue,” said V Giri, Kamaleswaram ward councillor. Drains in this area are also clogged due to waste dumping. Owing to the meat waste, street dogs are common in the area.

There are allegations that meat waste from around 15 shops are thrown on the road sides.

Failure to implement aerobic bins

The aerobic bins, which were meant to serve as high tech waste bins for the public to dump garbage, are a failure as the corporation does not have sufficient labour to maintain it. The inauguration of aerobic bin units in various localities is nothing but mere eyewash, said Giri.The issue has been raised many times in the council by the BJP and UDF councillors but no steps were taken to address the issue. The councillors had also asked Mayor V K Prasanth to provide a separate space in each ward so that councillors will be responsible for cleaning the garbage in their wards.

corp steps up measures

Night patrolling has been stepped up in all areas and health squads have been deployed across all wards. Health officials also keep a track of those who dump waste. Recently, an offender who arrived to dump waste, had weapons in their hand. Though police were notified, no action was taken.

The corporation had allotted licenses to meat shop owners on a condition that they treat the meat waste. “The Corporation has mooted a plan for a meat waste treatment plant, but it is pending. Once it becomes operational, we will be able to bring the situation under control,” said T Alexander, health supervisor. He also added that Kamaleshwaram ward health inspector will deploy two persons by Monday night to remove the waste.