Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Alert given to fishermen out at sea: Mercykutty Amma

On Tuesday, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) under the IMD reiterated its warning that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Arabian Sea by Saturday.

Published: 03rd October 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Met Department warning to the fishermen not to venture into Arabian Sea from October 5 has come at a wrong time. After months of lean patch, the fishermen were looking up to the season for a good catch. Here, a boat is seen returning with the day’s catch at Muthalappozhy harbour in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fisheries Department has shot off messages to fishermen out at sea on extended fishing trips to return home by Friday in view of the weather alert that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Arabian Sea by Saturday. “We have sent messages to fishermen who are out at sea and also instructed them that they should not go out on October 5, 6 and 7.

We can’t predict how the depression will develop,’’ Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said. According to the minister, the IMD warning has widely been circulated in the coastal belt. It was on Sunday that the IMD issued its warning regarding the low-pressure formation which is likely to intensify into a depression. 

On Tuesday, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) under the IMD reiterated its warning that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Arabian Sea by Saturday. The CWC warned fishermen not to venture into the south-east and the central Arabian Sea after October 5. The low-pressure formation, which is likely to intensify into a depression, will move northwestwards in the subsequent days. 

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall in one or two places on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and heavy to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) on Friday. 

Yellow alert for Idukki and Wayanad districts
T’Puram: Yellow alert has been issued for Idukki and Wayanad on Wednesday and Thursday in view of IMD’s heavy rain warning. Yellow alert is also issued for Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Lakshadweep on Friday on account of heavy to very heavy rain warning. On Saturday, alert is valid for Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Lakshadweep.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mercykutty Amma Fisheries Minister Fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur