Alert given to fishermen out at sea: Mercykutty Amma

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fisheries Department has shot off messages to fishermen out at sea on extended fishing trips to return home by Friday in view of the weather alert that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Arabian Sea by Saturday. “We have sent messages to fishermen who are out at sea and also instructed them that they should not go out on October 5, 6 and 7.

We can’t predict how the depression will develop,’’ Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said. According to the minister, the IMD warning has widely been circulated in the coastal belt. It was on Sunday that the IMD issued its warning regarding the low-pressure formation which is likely to intensify into a depression.

On Tuesday, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC) under the IMD reiterated its warning that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the south-east Arabian Sea by Saturday. The CWC warned fishermen not to venture into the south-east and the central Arabian Sea after October 5. The low-pressure formation, which is likely to intensify into a depression, will move northwestwards in the subsequent days.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall in one or two places on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday and heavy to very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours) on Friday.

Yellow alert for Idukki and Wayanad districts

T’Puram: Yellow alert has been issued for Idukki and Wayanad on Wednesday and Thursday in view of IMD’s heavy rain warning. Yellow alert is also issued for Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Lakshadweep on Friday on account of heavy to very heavy rain warning. On Saturday, alert is valid for Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Lakshadweep.