CPM leadership unhappy over ‘media leaks’

The CPM state leadership is learnt to have expressed its displeasure over the  party’s internal information getting leaked to the media. 

Published: 03rd October 2018 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership is learnt to have expressed its displeasure over the  party’s internal information getting leaked to the media. It carried out an internal probe to look into the crucial information leaked to the media during the last state conference at Thrissur in February. According to reports, the leadership is unhappy over some senior leaders constantly sharing internal information with the media. 

Mobile phone call lists of some leaders were checked to identify those who spoke to journalists during the conference. The leadership has reportedly issued strict directives to all leaders not to share any internal information with the media.  At the Thrissur state conference, details in the  party’s internal reports on organisational and political matters, got leaked to the media. 

Also details about debates during each session and criticisms against senior leaders was also reported by the media. This irked the party leadership which asked the leaders to keep away from media.  After the last state conference, many leaders have been tight-lipped about developments within the party. The party leadership is also unhappy about some leaders making unnecessary statements and remarks before the visual media. The party has asked them not to indulge in such behaviour.

