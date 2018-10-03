Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Green protocol policy requires the coordination of citizens

The event was jointly organised by the City Corporation, Haritha Keralam Mission, Cultural Department, and the Public Relations Department, at Kanakakkunnu Palace, here on Tuesday.

Published: 03rd October 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Green protocol in Kerala weddings. (File photo)

Green protocol in Kerala weddings. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The huge quantity of waste generated can be reduced with proper use of resources and that can be achieved only if the citizens adopt Gandhi’s perspectives on cleanliness, said former Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand at a seminar conducted for the declaration of the green protocol policy. 

The event was jointly organised by the City Corporation, Haritha Keralam Mission, Cultural Department, and the Public Relations Department, at Kanakakkunnu Palace, here on Tuesday. Mayor V K Prasanth inaugurated the event. “Organic waste is part of the soil and it has to be decomposed in soil for enriching the seeds,” said Vijayanand. 

Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samithi former chairman K K Krishnakumar was the moderator of the seminar. M C Dathan, scientific adviser to the Chief Minister, Cherian Philip, coordinator of Nava Keralam Mission, K Vasuki, District Collector, and Shibu K Nair, Thanal Programme director, attended.Citizens’ acceptance of change is the first step for the success of any project and for that the public has to come out of their comfort zone. “Adequate waste disposal is just a part of the green protocol; its main focus is to change the mentality of people towards waste treatment.

 We need to move forward from our comfort zone to achieve a healthy life,” said Vasuki.However, while talking about the failure of Vilapilshala centralized plant, Dathan said: “The public need to trust and support the authorities in implementing new projects.”

Mayor responded that the city corporation will strengthen its existing waste treatment method by establishing decentralised plant and promote green protocol in every sector. Haritha Keralam Mission Vice Chairperson T N Seema and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar also spoke. Corporation Health Standing Committee Chairperson K Sreekumar administered pledge on green protocol.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haritha Keralam Mission S M Vijayanand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur