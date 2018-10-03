Green protocol policy requires the coordination of citizens

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The huge quantity of waste generated can be reduced with proper use of resources and that can be achieved only if the citizens adopt Gandhi’s perspectives on cleanliness, said former Chief Secretary S M Vijayanand at a seminar conducted for the declaration of the green protocol policy.

The event was jointly organised by the City Corporation, Haritha Keralam Mission, Cultural Department, and the Public Relations Department, at Kanakakkunnu Palace, here on Tuesday. Mayor V K Prasanth inaugurated the event. “Organic waste is part of the soil and it has to be decomposed in soil for enriching the seeds,” said Vijayanand.

Bharat Gyan Vigyan Samithi former chairman K K Krishnakumar was the moderator of the seminar. M C Dathan, scientific adviser to the Chief Minister, Cherian Philip, coordinator of Nava Keralam Mission, K Vasuki, District Collector, and Shibu K Nair, Thanal Programme director, attended.Citizens’ acceptance of change is the first step for the success of any project and for that the public has to come out of their comfort zone. “Adequate waste disposal is just a part of the green protocol; its main focus is to change the mentality of people towards waste treatment.

We need to move forward from our comfort zone to achieve a healthy life,” said Vasuki.However, while talking about the failure of Vilapilshala centralized plant, Dathan said: “The public need to trust and support the authorities in implementing new projects.”

Mayor responded that the city corporation will strengthen its existing waste treatment method by establishing decentralised plant and promote green protocol in every sector. Haritha Keralam Mission Vice Chairperson T N Seema and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar also spoke. Corporation Health Standing Committee Chairperson K Sreekumar administered pledge on green protocol.