Helping addicts  kick the habit

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Statistics by the Excise department show there has been a 10 per cent spurt in narcotics consumption between 2012-2017. Owing to the fast growing addiction rates, the state government has decided to set up de-addiction centres in 14 districts. These centres will be set up near existing government-level and Taluk hospitals and is part of the ‘Vimukthi’ project against alcoholism and drug abuse. The de-addiction centre at the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara will start functioning by the end of October.

The initiative was to ensure that proper medical assistance are given to those who want to get out of the habit. “Besides creating awareness against abuse, we want to give proper medical assistance. Drugs affect the physical and emotional well-being of the people and create groups who are anti-social. Rehabilitating addicts are also important. This is why we decided to start the de-addiction centres,” said P K Manoharan, Joint Excise Commissioner. He also added that these de-addiction centres will be the first of its kind in the state.

The Health Department is being roped in the project. The 10-bed facility at Neyyattinkara will have about 11 employees which include a consultant psychiatrist, doctor, clinical psychologist, sociologist , staff nurses, security staff and a cleaning staff. “

The treatment is free and patients can avail the services anytime. The selection process for doctors and nurses is still going on. Once completed, the centre will start functioning in Neyyattinkara,” said Manoharan. The first floor of the Neyyattinkara General Hospital has been set aside exclusively for the purpose. Once it starts functioning, they also plan to start separate wards from men, women and children.

Counselling centres will also be set up in Ernakulam and Kozhikode which will begin this month. Besides this, a counselling centre is also being set up by the Thiruvananthapuram Excise Department. Both consultation and in-patient facilities will be available at the centre. There is also a proposal to set up a super-specialty hospital for alcoholic and drug addicts in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of Vimukthi mission, the Excise department has been conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges around the state. Seminar and public functions are being conducted to spread awareness against the use of drugs and alcohol.

Centres in the pipeline

District Hospital Chengannur in Alappuzha

Government Tribal Speciality Hospital Kottathara in Palakkad

Beach Hospital in Kozhikode

District Hospital, Pala