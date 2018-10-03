Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Helping addicts kick the habit

Statistics by the Excise department show there has been a 10 per cent spurt in narcotics consumption between 2012-2017.

Published: 03rd October 2018 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Illus  Amit Bandre

By Steni Simon 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Statistics by the Excise department show there has been a 10 per cent spurt in narcotics consumption between 2012-2017. Owing to the fast growing addiction rates, the state government has decided to set up de-addiction centres in 14 districts. These centres will be set up near existing government-level and Taluk hospitals and is part of the ‘Vimukthi’ project against alcoholism and drug abuse. The de-addiction centre at the General Hospital in Neyyattinkara will start functioning by the end of October.

The initiative was to ensure that proper medical assistance are given to those who want to get out of the habit. “Besides creating awareness against abuse, we want to give proper medical assistance. Drugs affect the physical and emotional well-being of the people and create groups who are anti-social. Rehabilitating addicts are also important. This is why we decided to start the de-addiction centres,” said P K Manoharan, Joint Excise Commissioner. He also added that these de-addiction centres will be the first of its kind in the state.

The Health Department is being roped in the project.  The 10-bed facility at Neyyattinkara will have about 11 employees which include a consultant psychiatrist, doctor, clinical psychologist, sociologist , staff nurses, security staff and a cleaning staff. “

The treatment is free and patients can avail the services anytime.  The selection process for doctors and nurses is still going on. Once completed, the centre will start functioning in Neyyattinkara,” said Manoharan. The first floor of the Neyyattinkara General Hospital has been set aside exclusively for the purpose. Once it starts functioning, they also plan to start separate wards from men, women and children.

Counselling centres will also be set up in Ernakulam and Kozhikode which will begin this month. Besides this, a counselling centre is also being set up by the Thiruvananthapuram Excise Department. Both consultation and in-patient facilities will be available at the centre. There is also a proposal to set up a super-specialty  hospital for alcoholic and drug addicts in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of Vimukthi mission, the Excise department has been conducting awareness programmes in schools and colleges around the state. Seminar and public functions are being  conducted to spread awareness against the use of drugs and alcohol.

Centres in the pipeline
District Hospital Chengannur in Alappuzha
Government Tribal Speciality Hospital Kottathara in Palakkad
Beach Hospital in Kozhikode 
District Hospital, Pala 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
De-addiction Centre Rehabilitating addicts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices