Literacy Mission surveys flood affected places

 The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority conducted a statewide survey in flood-affected places on Tuesday as part of an exercise to rebuild the state.

Published: 03rd October 2018

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurating the statewide survey of the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority in flood-affected areas on Tuesday at Anamukham ward in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority conducted a statewide survey in flood-affected places on Tuesday as part of an exercise to rebuild the state. Minister for Tourism, Devaswom and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the event at Anamukham ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Anamukham was affected badly in the floods. 

“Real education comes not only from textbooks. It has to be attained through real-life experiences in society. The Literacy Mission has set a model for others on this front,” Surendran said. He also called for a new education system in the state. In Kollam district, Forest Minister K Raju led the survey proceedings. 
It is for the first time in the state’s educational history that so many students are participating in such a mission, said Literacy Mission chairperson P S Sreekala in a statement.

More than 50,000 students who have completed Class X and Higher Secondary equivalent courses under the Literacy Mission are leading the survey. Evoking a good response, the one-day survey has been conducted in around 2.5 lakh affected houses in various parts of the state. Each student has covered five affected houses. 

The Literacy Mission decided to conduct the survey to generate awareness on climate change, natural disaster and waste treatment among students. The compilation of data from the survey will be carried out on October 7. Later, the survey report will be published at the district and regional levels.

The study will also assess the awareness of people on these issues and the report will suggest ways to tackle disasters. It will be submitted to the state government on October 13, the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. The questionnaire for the survey touches all aspects of the day-to-day life of people. Based on the findings of the survey, the Literacy Mission will take steps to expand the scope of learning activities under the Mission, from the literacy level to the higher secondary level.

