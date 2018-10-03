Primary agenda of TDB meeting won’t be Supreme Court verdict: Padmakumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid heated debate triggered by the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine at Sabarimala, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) will convene a crucial board meeting here on Wednesday. According to TDB president A Padmakumar, the primary agenda of the meeting is not the court verdict but the assessment of the facilities that have been set up in Nilakkal and Pampa, which was ravaged by the floods.

However, Padmakumar said the TDB has sought legal opinion regarding the SC verdict. “The board is yet to take a call on going for a review petition against the verdict. But we have sought legal opinion on the matter,” he said.When asked whether the TDB will discuss the women’s entry issue at the meeting, Padmakumar said that the priority will be to assess the amenities set up in Nilakkal and Pampa for pilgrims in the backdrop of the opening of the shrine for the monthly pooja from October 17 to 22.

In a review meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday, it was decided to ensure adequate facilities for women at base camps. Though the meeting decided to set up toilets and bathing ghats, it cited impracticalities in arranging a special queue for women.Padmakumar said that due to lack to time, the TDB has limitations in ensuring full-fledged facilities for women and they might have to make do with existing facilities.

According to a TDB member, “In order to ensure effective queue management, the review meeting had weighed the idea of introducing a Tirupati-model digital booking system for darshan and to regulate the overnight stay of pilgrims at Sannidhanam. These opinions will become a matter of discussion during Wednesday’s board meeting.” Another board member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the review petition was unlikely to be a matter of discussion during Wednesday’s meeting.

“Varying opinions might come, but the state government has already made known its stance as it has asked the board to introduce facilities for women on a war footing. Though facilities like makeshift bio-toilets are being ensured at the base camps, we think full-fledged facilities can be established only by the time of the Mandala Pooja or Makaravilakku festival,” said the board member.

The other day, the High Court had directed the TDB to inform it regarding the steps being planned by it to implement the Supreme Court verdict. TDB standing counsel S Rajmohan intimated the court that a general meeting of the board, to be held on Wednesday, will discuss the issue and details of the same will be duly informed. The next hearing has been posted on October 8.