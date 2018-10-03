Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Punarjani project to give a lease of life to water bodies in Vembayam panchayat 

Kickstarting the efforts to revive the water bodies of Vembayam grama panchayat, ‘Punarjani’ project was inaugurated on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kickstarting the efforts to revive the water bodies of Vembayam grama panchayat, ‘Punarjani’ project was inaugurated on Tuesday. The project, a joint effort of Harithakeralam Mission, Kerala State Land Use Board, Vembayam grama panchayat and Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad, envisions to cover the Kanakode-Vettinad-Perumkoor-Konchira canal in the first phase. The project was inaugurated by grama panchayat president A Seenathu Beevi. 

“After the revival of the canal, efforts will be made to extend the project to other water bodies in the panchayat,” said Seenathu. Kerala State Land Use Board commissioner A Nizamudeen said as the Board is providing technical support for the project, it will soon hand over an action plan that has been prepared with the help of satellite images and modern technology. According to him, the focus will be on sustainable land use.  

Meanwhile, the grama panchayat pointed out that the project is being rolled out at a time when it is facing acute potable water shortage.  “The depleting water table has become a matter of concern for the panchayat. Through this project, we aim to replenish it. Of the 21 wards, about five to six wards are facing acute drinking water shortage,” said Seenath. 

According to her, despite receiving good rainfall, many of the wells had dried up, and this underscores the sorry state of the water conservation programmes.  She also cited a study carried out by the Land Use Board, which found that the water table of the project area is depleting at an alarming level, and that some areas of the panchayat were also facing drinking water shortage.

“Our expectation is that once this project gets rolled out, the water shortage being experienced by some wards for three to four months could be lessened to one to two months and gradually it can be solved,” adds Seenath. As per the report, there were 2,899 wells in the project area, and of this 2,871 were private wells and 28 wells were public. It was found that 759 private wells and six public wells have already dried up.

