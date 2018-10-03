Savour this, honey

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever heard of kanthari honey? Or tasted honey from a drumstick? Visit the VJT Hall in the city to savour at least 50 varieties of honey sourced from apiculturists from across the state. On display are hives of sting-less bees, newton bees, honey production equipment, honey extractors, and honey bee stand. The city is playing host to the 10th Apiculture festival which is aimed at introducing the public to the purest forms of honey varieties.

Some of the highlights are kanthari honey, honey fruit salads, honey drinks, pomegranate honey, turmeric honey, gooseberry honey, garlic honey, drumstick flower (moringa flower) honey, dates honey, cashew nut honey and fig fruit honey. There is also a sale of natural skin care creams made out of pure honey, lip balms made by mixing red sandalwood and honey, bathing soaps made by mixing turmeric, honey and coconut oil and multani mitty face pack made with honey for clear skin.

Honey has the medicinal power to improve cholesterol levels, lower triglyceride and promote burn and wound healing. According to apiculturists, drinking pure honey can help suppress cough in children. Brahmi served with honey can increase memory power and the antioxidants in honey can lower blood pressure, they said. “Most people don’t know the medicinal values of honey.

The bee pollen increases immunity power while served with honey, said P Jose, V K honey stall. “Pomegranate honey can cure dengue fever in three days time,” he said. Rajeev Kumar, an apiculturist said, “Kanthi Vardhini balms are made by mixing coconut oil, aloe vera, bee wax honey, and other ayurvedic products which help in clearing out pimple marks, dark spots, hyperpigmentation and give your face a natural glow.”

The honey fest is organised by the Federation of Indigenous Apiculturists (FIA) and in cooperation with Khadi Village Industries Commission, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Akashvani, Farming Corporation, Khadi board, and Gandhi Smarak Nidhi. The three-day festival which will conclude on Friday was inaugurated by Agriculture minister VS Sunilkumar.

HONEY COLONIES DAMAGED

Around 3 lakh honey colonies were damaged in the flood. This year, we are planning to hold a special session on post-flood care fore honey hives and honeybees”, said S Devanesan, general secretary, FIA.