Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CADD offers free skill development training

Free engineering skill development training will be given to 500 flood-affected students from across the state.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Free engineering skill development training will be given to 500 flood-affected students from across the state. The course is being offered free of cost by CADD Centre Training Services Private Limited. CADD Centre’s operations team, together with its business partners and students also contributed Rs 5 lakh, both in cash and kind. They also directly supported the flood relief camps in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

“As part of our efforts to help the Kerala youth to re-build their careers, we are delighted to offer free training to 500 flood affected students on any CADD Centre Course of their choice at any of our centres in Kerala. Each course is worth Rs 20,000,” said Parthasarathy, chairman, CADD Centre.
Under this initiative, each CADD Centre location in Kerala has been allotted 10 seats.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CADD Centre CADD Centre Training

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices