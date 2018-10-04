CADD offers free skill development training

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Free engineering skill development training will be given to 500 flood-affected students from across the state. The course is being offered free of cost by CADD Centre Training Services Private Limited. CADD Centre’s operations team, together with its business partners and students also contributed Rs 5 lakh, both in cash and kind. They also directly supported the flood relief camps in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

“As part of our efforts to help the Kerala youth to re-build their careers, we are delighted to offer free training to 500 flood affected students on any CADD Centre Course of their choice at any of our centres in Kerala. Each course is worth Rs 20,000,” said Parthasarathy, chairman, CADD Centre.

Under this initiative, each CADD Centre location in Kerala has been allotted 10 seats.