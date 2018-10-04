Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to visit UAE from October 17 to 20
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the UAE from October 17 to 20 as part of the fund collection drive for flood relief activities.Visits of other ministers: A K Balan- Dammam, Jeddah, Mathew T Thomas- Riyadh, Amsterdam, A C Moideen- Muscat, Salalah, K T Jaleel- Doha, M M Mani- Bahrain, E P Jayarajan- Kuwait City, E Chandrasekharan- Singapore, P Thilothaman- Kuala Lumpur, Mercykutty Amma- Sydney, Melbourne, Ramachandran Kadannappally- Auckland, Kadakampally Surendran: London, A K Saseendran: Frankfurt, Thomas Isaac- New York, Chicago, V S Sunilkumar- Liverpool, Toronto, G Sudhakaran- Washington, Texas, Florida, T P Ramakrishnan- Colombo.