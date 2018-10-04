Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Customs and rituals should be protected: SN Dharma Vedi

Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi state general secretary Biju Ramesh has asked the state government to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala temple.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi state general secretary Biju Ramesh has asked the state government to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala temple. It’s on the basis of faith and temple rituals that women in the age group of 10 to 50 were barred from entering the hill shrine. He said in the Sabarimala temple entry issue, practical decisions being taken in the background of the Supreme Court judgment were not correct. The believers wish to continue with these rituals even beyond any court ruling. It is atheists and non-believers who clamour for entry of women in Sabarimala and not believers, he said.

On the basis of the Supreme Court ruling, there are possibilities of women from other states coming to the temple for darshan and this could create commotion in the temple, the Sree Narayana Dharmavedi leader said, adding to overcome this issue, the government should bring an amendment and settle the matter.

While giving due respect to the Supreme Court and its judgment, there is a history of overcoming the verdict through amendment of law. Ramesh cited the example of Shah Bano case of 1986, in which the Supreme Court verdict was overcome by passing the legislation in Parliament on Muslim women protection of rights on divorce act.

In 2017, the Tamil Nadu government through an ordinance legalised ‘Jallikettu’ which was banned by the Supreme Court. In the case of admission of students to Kannur Karuna Medical College, the Supreme Court order against admission to these colleges was overcome by an ordinance and later this became law after passing it in the Assembly. He added, in short, the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala can also be overcome. He said if the government intends to bring all women to Sabarimala temple, then it will have to face stiff resistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi Sabarimala temple entry issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices