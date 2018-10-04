Customs and rituals should be protected: SN Dharma Vedi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sree Narayana Dharma Vedi state general secretary Biju Ramesh has asked the state government to protect the customs and rituals of Sabarimala temple. It’s on the basis of faith and temple rituals that women in the age group of 10 to 50 were barred from entering the hill shrine. He said in the Sabarimala temple entry issue, practical decisions being taken in the background of the Supreme Court judgment were not correct. The believers wish to continue with these rituals even beyond any court ruling. It is atheists and non-believers who clamour for entry of women in Sabarimala and not believers, he said.

On the basis of the Supreme Court ruling, there are possibilities of women from other states coming to the temple for darshan and this could create commotion in the temple, the Sree Narayana Dharmavedi leader said, adding to overcome this issue, the government should bring an amendment and settle the matter.

While giving due respect to the Supreme Court and its judgment, there is a history of overcoming the verdict through amendment of law. Ramesh cited the example of Shah Bano case of 1986, in which the Supreme Court verdict was overcome by passing the legislation in Parliament on Muslim women protection of rights on divorce act.

In 2017, the Tamil Nadu government through an ordinance legalised ‘Jallikettu’ which was banned by the Supreme Court. In the case of admission of students to Kannur Karuna Medical College, the Supreme Court order against admission to these colleges was overcome by an ordinance and later this became law after passing it in the Assembly. He added, in short, the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala can also be overcome. He said if the government intends to bring all women to Sabarimala temple, then it will have to face stiff resistance.