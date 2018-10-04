H1N1 cases go northwards in Kerala

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the Health Department, the month September had dawned with a daunting challenge: combat epidemic-prone diseases post floods. Though the department, to an extent, managed to keep a tab on leptospirosis, the spike in H1N1 cases is becoming a cause for worry.

As per the data by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Cell (IDSC), the casualties resulting from communicable diseases in September were mainly due to fever, dengue, leptospirosis, chicken pox, H1N1 and scrub typhus. By the end of the month, a case of Shigella virus was reported in the state, from Alappuzha.

During the month, the state witnessed 2,96,643 confirmed cases of fever, resulting in 18 deaths, while 26 deaths were reported due to leptospirosis. The confirmed cases stand at 840. In the case of H1N1, there were 108 cases and four deaths. Three deaths were reported due to dengue fever, chicken pox and scrub typhus. According to Health Services (Public Health) additional director Dr Reena K J, going by ground reports, though leptospirosis and dengue cases could be presumed to have stabilised, H1N1 cases and related deaths are likely to go up. “I suspect a lack of surveillance behind the spike in H1N1 cases. The major shortcoming had come from the field-level staff,” said Reena.

Against this backdrop, a letter has been handed over to the Director of Health Services to issue memos against five District Medical Officers for their negligence in coordinating the surveillance activities. “Doctors should remain vigilant. As H1N1 is a short-distance airborne transmission disease, the cases are likely to go up,” said Reena.

Last week, the Health Department issued an alert against H1N1 after confirmed cases were reported from Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.The state, on Wednesday, had six confirmed H1N1 cases from Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kasargod. Thus, the total number of confirmed H1N1 cases in October has risen to 18. In the case of leptospirosis, chicken pox and scrub typhus, it is 22, 235 and three respectively.

Diseases in September

Fever - 2,96,643 - (18 deaths)

Chikungunya - 275 - (1 death)

Leptospirosis - 840 - (26 deaths)

Chicken Pox - 2,248 - (1 death)

H1N1 - 108 - (4 deaths)

Scrub Typhus - 15

Diseases in October

Fever - 24,922 - (1 death)

Chikungunya - 1

Leptospirosis - 22

Chicken Pox- 235

H1N1 - 18

Scrub Typhus- 3