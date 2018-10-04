Kerala knocks at the doors of NRKs for assistance post floods

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Resource mobilisation being the biggest challenge before the state in its rebuilding post floods, Kerala is knocking the doors of NRKs for assistance. Taking into consideration the quantity of loss, the state still hopes to have financial assistance from abroad too. In an effort to collect funds from NRKs, state ministers will visit foreign countries from October 17 to 21, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

In its efforts to gather funds for rebuilding, the state is exploring various channels including Central assistance, loans from international and domestic financial agencies, contributions to CMDRF in addition to the cut from the plan fund. However, the funds collected will be insufficient for reconstruction.

Pinarayi said during his last meeting with the Prime Minister, he had taken up the matter of foreign assistance. Though chances are less for the Centre to change its earlier stance in this regard, the state is still hopeful. “When we informed him about a move to send ministers abroad, his response was favourable,” Pinarayi said. The ministers will visit 17 countries in the Middle East and Europe from October 17 to 21.

The state had sought technical assistance from the Netherlands for reviving the Kuttanad sector, which is below the sea level. Clearance for the same has been given, the Chief Minister said.

The CM said the World Bank- ADB team assessed the loss in major sectors as `25,050 crore taking into consideration the feasibility of providing loan. However, the actual loss would be much more. Also, the team has not taken the real loss in the industry and agriculture sectors.

Though NRKs have already made contributions for rebuilding the state, they can do much more in the creation of a new Kerala. Representatives of the Loka Kerala Sabha too play a major role in resource mobilisation for rebuilding the state, the CM said.