Thiruvananthapuram

NSS awards announced

 The NSS awards for 2017-18 for educational institutions and individuals have been declared. 

Published: 04th October 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The NSS awards for 2017-18 for educational institutions and individuals have been declared. The award for the best NSS service in the university category went to Kannur University where M V Padmanabhan is prog coordinator, and Institute of HRD Directorate with Dr C R Ajith Sen as programme coordinator won the award in the directorate category. The award carries a purse of Rs 15,000, trophy and a citation. 

The best NSS units are at the Govt Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, Kozhikode; SN College, Cherthala; Sree Achuthamenon Govt College, Kuttanellur; Subulussalam HSS, Moorkanad; Vidya Academy of Science and Technology, Thalakottukara, near Thrissur; SD College, Alappuzha; St George College, Aruvithura; Govt Engg College, Mananthavady; College of Applied Science, Karthikappally; and GHSS, Rajakumari, Idukki. 

