Tourism project at Perumathura

The Rs 3 crore development project for the Perumathura beach will be implemented soon, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Published: 04th October 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran( Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Rs 3 crore development project for the Perumathura beach will be implemented soon, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.Components of the project include construction of a walkway, ticket counter, children’s park, landscaping, watchtower, parking ground and retaining wall. 

The minister’s announcement came after a review meeting convened in the backdrop of complaints that the project implementation would be affected by the barge construction for the Vizhinjam port project. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma also attended the meeting. 

The tourism project will be implemented 600 metres away from the barge site. First phase will be completed in ten months. Rs 2.4 crore has been sanctioned to the Harbour Engineering department for this. Mercykutty Amma opined that the project will boost the tourism potential of the area. The ministers said the tourism project will not affect the port project.

