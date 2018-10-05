Retaining retro relevance

Anoop Menon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When you’re travelling, it’s always tempting to return with a piece of a faraway land. Especially if it’s something that introduces an ‘oomph factor’ into your wardrobe. That’s literally how Gowri S found her calling in the online retail space.

“First Date Designs — a curated clothing and accessories e-store — is the result of me visiting foreign countries, absorbing their culture, dissecting their sartorial sensibilities, and returning with quirky gifts for friends. I’ve been doing this for years. But my MBA instincts only kicked into high gear when my well-wishers told me that they couldn’t find similar dresses with experimental silhouettes or statement earrings within the country,” explains the 26-year-old, who has tied up with several artisans and women entrepreneurs (in South East Asia, Turkey, etc), from whom she sources retro cat-eye sunglasses, oversized ear cuffs, skinny rings in geometrical shapes, bar studs, fork-spoon gold metalearrings and more.

A business graduate with a diploma in fashion designing, Gowri clearly understands that malls are being abandoned in droves and online shopping has become essential to stay alive in retail. Instagram usher current mainstay (@ firstdatedesigns), however, she adds that a stand-alone website is in the works.

“The idea is to have a well-thought-out roundup showcasing everything you’ll ever need in your wardrobe for a first date,” says the Kochiite, elaborating, “The main theme I’m working on right now is funky-yet-contemporary. An attempt to bring the ’80s back: think everything from stripped bomber jackets, bum bags, and Kurt Cobain shades to ripped skinny jeans, faux fur and sequin embellished unicorn tees, and floral bow flip flops.”

A quick glance through their lookbook reveals that the brand also features summer casual essentials like a distressed denim dungaree dress and high rise shorts with a paper bag ruffle waist tie. Nevertheless, Gowri is quick to point out that the accessories that got her the most attention initially were the minimalist jewellery pieces like abstract face earrings and pearl studs, obtained during her sojourns across Asia.