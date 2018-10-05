Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Vizhinjam Community Health Centre gets new inpatient block

Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma inaugurated the new inpatient block of the Vizhinjam Community Health Centre.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma inaugurated the new inpatient block of the Vizhinjam Community Health Centre. Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran presided over the function. The new block is a joint initiative of the CSR wing of the Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd, Fisheries and Harbour Engineering departments of the state government.

Mercykutty Amma said that a masterplan has been prepared for the hospital development. The infrastructure requirements of the hospital for the next fifty years have been taken care of. The minister lauded the fisherfolk for their support for rescue operations during the Ockhi and  flood disasters. The government is committed to ensure basic infrastructure facilities for them. 

