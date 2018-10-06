A green future gets moving with e-autos

Merin Mariya By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city is gearing up for a green future. As part of the upcoming Smart City project, the Corporation is planning to introduce e-autos at 13 centres in the city at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The Corporation has already identified centres where the 50 autos will be launched. In the initial phase, it will be introduced in Thampanoor.

The e-auto project comes under the ‘Low Carbon Ananthapuri’ campaign started by the City Corporation. Under the campaign, the Corporation has already implemented schemes against burning of plastic waste and is also focusing on creating awareness among residents about the health hazards of burning plastic waste. E-auto aims at reducing carbon emission in the city.

According to members with the Smart City project, the e-auto project will be a boon at a time when fuel prices are escalating on a daily basis. Every centre will have a charging point. Also, one fully charged battery will be distributed to each auto at the centre. The Corporation plans to replace five e-autos for every 100 existing autorickshaw. Auto drivers in the city have welcomed the move stating that it will help keep the city clean. “Fuel prices are escalating. This could be a really good move to keep the city clean. We will offer support and help from our side,” said Pattom Sasidharan, state secretary, Kerala State Private Motor Workers Federation.

In an effort to provide job opportunities, the e- auto initiative will focus primarily on women who are part of the Kudumbashree and other women empowerment programmes. “We are batting for more women drivers because they will take care of the e-autos better. Also, it would be easier for women to receive self-employment loan easily,” said Palayam Rajan, town planning standing committee chairman.

According to Corporation officials, the e-autos will be provided to the drivers in lieu of the existing fuel-run autos. “Converting fuel-run autos to e-autos is not practical because the entire engine has to be converted. It could be a waste of money,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, deputy mayor. The green move towards a clean city is expected to become a reality soon. “E-autos will become a reality in two months. Before we implement the project, awareness has to be given to the existing auto drivers in the city,” said V K Prasanth, Mayor.