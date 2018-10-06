Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A green future gets moving with e-autos

According to members with the Smart City project, the e-auto project will be a boon at a time when fuel prices are escalating on a daily basis.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city is gearing up for a green future. As part of the upcoming Smart City project, the Corporation is planning to introduce e-autos at 13 centres in the city at a cost of Rs 2 crore. The Corporation has already identified centres where the 50 autos will be launched. In the initial phase, it will be introduced in Thampanoor.

The e-auto project comes under the ‘Low Carbon Ananthapuri’ campaign started by the City Corporation. Under the campaign,  the Corporation has already implemented schemes against burning of plastic waste and is also focusing on creating awareness among residents about the health hazards of burning plastic waste. E-auto aims at reducing carbon emission in the city.

According to members with the Smart City project, the e-auto project will be a boon at a time when fuel prices are escalating on a daily basis. Every centre will have a charging point. Also, one fully charged battery will be distributed to each auto at the centre. The Corporation plans to replace five e-autos for every 100 existing autorickshaw. Auto drivers in the city have welcomed the move stating that it will help keep the city clean. “Fuel prices are escalating. This could be a really good move to keep the city clean. We will offer support and help from our side,” said Pattom Sasidharan, state secretary, Kerala State Private Motor Workers Federation.

In an effort to provide job opportunities, the e- auto initiative will focus primarily on women who are part of the Kudumbashree and other women empowerment programmes. “We are batting for more women drivers because they will take care of the e-autos better. Also, it would be easier for women to receive self-employment loan easily,” said Palayam Rajan, town planning standing committee chairman.

According to Corporation officials, the e-autos will be provided to the drivers in lieu of the existing fuel-run autos. “Converting fuel-run autos to e-autos is not practical because the entire engine has to be converted. It could be a waste of money,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, deputy mayor. The green move towards a clean city is expected to become a reality soon. “E-autos will become a reality in two months. Before we implement the project, awareness has to be given to the existing auto drivers in the city,” said V K Prasanth, Mayor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smart City project Low Carbon Ananthapuri e-Autos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices