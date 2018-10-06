Fostering innovation: Quest Global collaborates with Airbus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Quest Global, the engineering services provider has joined hands with global aerospace pioneer Airbus through their flagship annual applied engineering contest ‘Ingenium’ to foster innovation among engineering students in India. The contest ‘Ingenium’ encouraged engineering students across the country to demonstrate their innovative ideas and creative potential. The grand finale of this one-of-its-kind event was held at Bengaluru on Friday.

More than 4,500 students from various engineering colleges in the country registered at the event. Aspiring engineers showcased ingenious ideas to solve the various challenges around Industry. The winners of Ingenium were entitled to a jackpot of exciting prizes, including a visit to the Airbus facility in Wichita, USA, along with a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, and an opportunity to work with QuEST.

John O’Leary, vice president, Airbus Americas said, “We are delighted to partner with QuEST for Ingenium and extend our support to nurture the vast engineering talent in India.