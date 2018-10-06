Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Karnataka man arrested with ‘ecstasy’ worth Rs 2 crore

Commonly known as ecstasy, MDMA is used as a recreational drug.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:25 AM

drugs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have busted a drug racket by arresting a Karnataka native, who was a key figure in drug business, and seized synthetic drug MDMA worth Rs 2.5 crore from him. The arrested has been identified as Muhammed Jabir, 26, from Naganahalli in Hassan district.

Commonly known as ecstasy, MDMA is used as a recreational drug. The city had recently witnessed an increase in the use of synthetic drugs like Methamphetamine and Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD).
The city shadow police have been closely monitoring and grilling small groups involved in drug peddling, which finally led to the arrest of Jabir.

Jabir used modern apps to communicate with his clients. 
The deal was reached via the apps to protect the secrecy of the trade. Police claimed they befriended the man posing as a prospective client and after earning his trust, they convinced him to travel to Pettah railway station with the contraband. 

Police revealed the accused put the pictures of MDMA on the app so that those who are in touch with him can seal the deal. Another feature of the app was that when one of the members gets caught others could delete the content in the arrested person’s account.

