Railways unearths fraud in circular journey tickets

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ticket checking squad of Thiruvananthapuram division unearthed a major fraud in circular journey tickets. Circular journey tickets give passengers benefit of telescopic rates for travel through multiple destinations, with up to eight break journeys and the journey finally ending at originating station.

The ticketing inspectors of special squad during their inspections on Thursday and Friday on Mumbai CSMT-Kanyakumari Jayanthi Express detected fake circular journey tickets possessed by a group of passengers travelling by unreserved general class coaches. The tickets were found to be counterfeited at Gorakhpur area of North Eastern Railway.