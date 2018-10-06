Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The power of ‘Flow’ brought to your household

 Conservation is all about intelligent resource management.

Published: 06th October 2018 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Flow has a strong SaaS platform capable of supporting multi-utility billing and management.

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Conservation is all about intelligent resource management. And yet, there are areas like utility management where technology has not changed. Have to wait till the month-end to know how much power you have consumed? And what if there is a discrepancy in billing, faulty meter or there is a leakage. Conjuring up a solution is Technopark-based startup ‘Livares Technologies’ who have come out with Flow, a multi-utility metering and billing solution.

Aneez Ahmed N, the CEO of Livares Technologies said, “ In most developed countries, 40 per cent of the utility generated and supplied by the providers are left unbilled. This is either, due to human/machine error or fraud. We thought of making a smart water meter which can provide the readings accurately and a battery that can last for three years.”

Flow has a strong SaaS platform capable of supporting multi-utility billing and management. It provides a two-way communication system, with state-of-the-art technology and user-friendly interface, to establish the seamless consumer-provider relationship, while ensuring accuracy and transparency, as well as minimising resource wastage.

Power consumption is also less and the customers can detect their power consumption on a daily and hourly basis. “We have made this smart water meter to make the workforce more effective and identify the quality of service. The unauthorised usage of power can also be tested using this automated water meter,” said Aneez.

Imagine this scenario. There is a family of four and they have been billed twice more for the water they consumed, because of leakage to the pipe. However, they end up paying less because of a faulty meter, causing revenue loss to the supplier. So, here’s the solution.The technicians install and configure Livare’s weather-proof, energy efficient AMR metering units.

The meters then start to send reading data to the already installed collectors over LORA network. It is then send to the servers. The utility providers can now generate invoices to consumers which they can access and pay through the interface or mobile app. The Utility provider can now anticipate demand and optimize their resource allocation. The supplier can also promote conservation and create awareness using targeted ads, based on consumption history. The trial has been completed. Members of the startup hope to launch the water meter soon after discussions with the Kerala Water Authority.

