V M Sudheeran writes to CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader V M Sudheeran wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the Sabarimala women entry issue.

In his letter, Sudheeran termed the unilateral decision to not file a review petition inappropriate. It should have been taken after consultation at various levels, including political, social and spiritual circles.

He pointed out the Devaswom Board should have taken an independent stance in the issue. “Going by the media reports, the CM’s intervention created a hindrance.”