Nayanar gave permission to distillery which Antony rejected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former Excise Minister in the Antony Government, Pandalam Sudhakaran has said the application by MP Distilleries was rejected by his government in 1995. In 1998, the same distillery was given permission by the Nayanar Government.

After the arrack ban, the Antony Government’s decision was not to open any bar or distillery, Pandalam said and added it was owing to this that MP Distilleries was denied permission in 1995.

The Nayanar Government which came to power later gave permission and the distillery started operating. Pandalam said in allocating this distillery, the Antony Government had no role and the LDF Government is conducting a campaign by covering up facts.