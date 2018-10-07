Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nayanar gave permission to distillery which Antony rejected

After the arrack ban, the Antony Government’s decision was not to open any bar or distillery, Pandalam said and added it was owing to this that MP Distilleries was denied permission in 1995.

Published: 07th October 2018 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader and former Excise Minister in the Antony Government, Pandalam Sudhakaran has said the application by MP Distilleries was rejected by his government in 1995. In 1998, the same distillery was given permission by the Nayanar Government.

After the arrack ban, the Antony Government’s decision was not to open any bar or distillery, Pandalam said and added it was owing to this that MP Distilleries was denied permission in 1995.

The Nayanar Government which came to power later gave permission and the distillery started operating. Pandalam said in allocating this distillery, the Antony Government had no role and the LDF Government is conducting a campaign by covering up facts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Excise Minister Nayanar Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices