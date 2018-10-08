IAF anniversary celebrations at SAC today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Indian Air Force (IAF) celebrates its 86th anniversary on Monday, its youngest command - the Southern Air Command (SAC) based here at Akkulam - is poised to add more teeth to its operational capability. One maritime squadron equipped with the frontline Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets would be inducted soon. ‘’This will strengthen SAC’s operational capability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR),’’ a defence spokesperson said. The Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) is nearing operationalisation at Bangaluru.

This will provide complete aerospace dominance and would strengthen air defence in the southern peninsula, according to the SAC. The recent induction of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) has strengthened the command. SAC is also now home to the ‘Sarang,’ helicopter aerobatic team which flies the Advance Light Helicopter(ALH) built by HAL.

During the August floods in the state, SAC had coordinated one of the most intense humanitarian assistance and disaster risk (HADR) in recent times, transporting 13.50 lakh kg of relief material, winching out 584 flood victims and deploying 26 helicopters. The operation was led by Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, SAC.

The IAF was born on October 8 in 1932. From just four Wapiti biplanes, six Officers and 22 ‘Hawai Sepoys’ at its inception, IAF has grown to become the fourth largest air force in the world.