Neyyattinkara murders: Cops nab two accused

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two persons have been arrested for two separate murders that had rocked Neyyattinkara; both of which were fallout of domestic disputes. Manikantan alias Monu, 22, of Thozhukkal was arrested for murdering his mother Sreelatha as she had denied him money to purchase alchohol.

The incident occurred on Thursday and autopsy reports stated that the death had occurred due to damage sustained in internal organs after her ribs were damaged in the attack. The police detained Manikantan and in the subsequent grilling, he spilled the beans about the murder.

The other arrest was in connection to murder of a women at Vedivachankovil. 42-year-old Sujatha was found dead in her rented house. Sujith, 32, of Andoorkonam, who was living with her came under suspicion as he was missing after the incident. The body of Sujatha was found in a putrefied state and autopsy revealed she was murdered on September 29. Sujith was finally nabbed and on questioning, he confessed to the crime.