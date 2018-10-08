Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Neyyattinkara murders: Cops nab two accused

 Two persons have been arrested for two separate murders that had rocked Neyyattinkara;. both of which were fallout of domestic disputes.

Published: 08th October 2018 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two persons have been arrested for two separate murders that had rocked Neyyattinkara; both of which were fallout of domestic disputes. Manikantan alias Monu, 22, of Thozhukkal was arrested for murdering his mother Sreelatha as she had denied him money to purchase alchohol.

The incident occurred on Thursday and autopsy reports stated that the death had occurred due to damage sustained in internal organs after her ribs were damaged in the attack. The police detained Manikantan and in the subsequent grilling, he spilled the beans about the murder.

The other arrest was in connection to murder of a women at Vedivachankovil. 42-year-old Sujatha was found dead in her rented house. Sujith, 32, of Andoorkonam, who was living with her came under suspicion as he was missing after the incident. The body of Sujatha was found in a putrefied state and autopsy revealed she was murdered on September 29. Sujith was finally nabbed and on questioning, he confessed to the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
murders in Neyyattinkara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife