Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram pays tributes to Balabhaskar

The commemoration meeting was jointly organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Manaveeyam Veedhi Theruvorakoottam. 

Published: 08th October 2018 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Balabhaskar

Balabhaskar had shot to fame, when as a 17-year-old, became the youngest composer in Malayalam by scoring music for the film 'Mangalya Pallak'. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Sunday evening Manaveeyam street, the cultural corridor of the capital city, literally turned out into a space for reminiscing its beloved violinist Balabhaskar who had magic in his hands. At the gateway of the street, a huge prototype of a red violin was placed by his friends as part of their affection towards the artist. 

Several personalities in music, film and literary fields, friends and co-artists of Balabhaskar flocked to the street to say a few words about the renowned musician. The commemoration meeting was jointly organised by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy and Manaveeyam Veedhi Theruvorakoottam. 

Academy chairman Kamal said Balabhaskar had struck a chord with the people of Thiruvananthapuram and his untimely demise left a huge void and loss for the music spectrum. “He had a tryst with Manaveeyam street and was always a part of this corridor. Balu had created a fusion music trend unlike other musicians,” Kamal said. 

Soorya Krishnamurthy was all praise for Balabhaskar’s composition of the theme music of Soorya festival. “I had suggested a music which should be a mix of divinity of Mahaganapathy, Adithya and Agni. He came out with a wonderful composition which is still the signature of Soorya festival.” 


Playback singer G Venugopal said he knew Balabhaskar very personally and his love towards fusion music was unmatched. “Though I have helped him meet stalwarts such as Ilayaraja and A R Rahman, he humbly backed out. and created his own space to make a mark in music. He had taken two risks. One was his marriage during college days and the other was the experimentation in fusion music. His demise left a big loss to music,” Venugopal said. Kavalam Sreekumar, writer Ravi Menon, G Sreeram, G S Vijayan, Santhivila Dineshan, academy secretary Mahesh Panju spoke on the occasion. A musical tribute was also held later in the evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balabhaskar Soorya festival.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
As actor-television presenter Lakshmi Manchu turns 41, let us take a look at some of the photos that prove Manchu Lakshmi is a fashion icon. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Lakshmi Manchu: Here are some stunning photos of the Tollywood fashion icon
Bollywood filmmaker Gauri Khan during the fashion designer Vikram Phadnis fashion show in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Gauri Khan: Here are the rare photos of Shah Rukh Khan's gorgeous wife