Child Development Centre given Rs 25.6 lakh admin sanction to study malnutrition deaths in children 

The CDC is conducting a detailed study on the review of these projects, meetings between departments and the results of these projects.

Published: 09th October 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister K K Shailaja (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shailaja said the department has given the administrative sanction of Rs 25.6 lakh to the Child Development Centre for a detailed study on the ICDS projects aimed at bringing down malnutrition-related deaths in children.

The minister said through the projects conducted by the Women and Child Welfare Department, like the First thousand days of the newborn of Attapadi, Annapradayini, Jathak Janani and Jalanidhi, the number of newborn deaths has gone down.

The CDC is conducting a detailed study on the review of these projects, meetings between departments and the results of these projects. Shailaja said on the basis of the study, effective intervention will be made to reduce the infant mortality rate. 

The First thousand days’ programme is meant for the sustainability and development of infants, pre-conception counselling, finding out deformities in the foetus at an early stage, importance of breast feeding, IYCF nutrition education and distribution of folic acid tablets.Annapradayini community kitchen is a project intended to reduce the hunger of Attapadi areas, for nutrition Jathak Janani project and for drinking water Jalanidhi is conducted. The study is based on the proper implementation of these projects.

