City Corporation gets tough on eateries

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The recent raids conducted by Corporation officials in several hotels in the city have raised questions about the quality of food served at various hotels in the city. Restaurants on MG Road, three on Statue-General Hospital road and a hotel at Manjalikkulam road near Thampanoor were raided as part of the drive. The Corporation has already served notices to these food outlets and restaurants who were found storing stale food and serving it to the customers the next day.

Taking stock of the situation, the Corporation officials have decided to conduct regular checks on hotels and restaurants. In the raid, several posh restaurants in the city were also found to lack hygiene. “ During the raids, we found that the dining space was kept clean but the kitchen was messy and unhygienic.

eeping cooked food in the freezer and later heating it for customers will cause health issues. Most of the hotels had cooked food stored in the freezer,” said T Alexander, one of the health superintendents who conducted the raids across the city. According to him, regular checks on hotels, restaurants, street shops and food trucks are being conducted on a day and night basis.

Although the Food Safety Department has issued strict instructions to eateries, most of them flout the rules. During the raids, it was found that some of the restaurant owners also claimed that it is a practice to keep half-cooked noodles in the freezer so that customers are not kept waiting. “We have already given directions to hotel and restaurant owners not to keep cooked food in the freezer and serve it to the customers the next day. But still this is the practice being followed,” added C L Dileep, assistant commissioner of Food Safety.

The hygiene at relatively smaller eateries is also being compromised. “We are also keeping a check on wayside eateries which are popping up in the city. As there is lack of space, most of the employees at the eateries empty the water from washed utensils into the floor. They don’t care whether cooked food is kept next to it,” Dileep said. According to him, many of these eateries are still unregistered.

Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) cooperated with the inspection conducted by the officials. “ There is a book consisting of 34 instructions that need to be followed in the hotel business. They are all handed out to the members. They were even given classes on safe handling of food items used in the eateries.

The members have been told to keep the inventories limited. For storing meat also, there are some procedures which need to be followed. But hotel staff sometimes break the norms without the knowledge of the managers,” said B Jayadharan Nair, district president of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association. A meeting will be held with the concerned authorities of the eateries where the raids were conducted, he added.

Corporation is now serious about ensuring quality of food served at restaurants. Mayor V K Prasanth has also said the Corporation has the powers to cancel licenses if the offense is repeated. First the eateries are given notice. They are then permitted to explain their stand. Action is taken accordingly. If proper answer is not obtained from the owners of the eateries, their license is suspended and hotel closed down.

Flouting rules

Although the Food Safety Department has issued strict instructions to eateries, most of them flout the rules. During the raids, it was found that some of the restaurant owners also claimed that it is a practice to keep half-cooked noodles in the freezer so that customers are not kept waiting. The hygiene at relatively smaller eateries is also being compromised, according to officials

Under the scanner

Corporation is now serious about ensuring quality of food served at restaurants. Mayor V K Prasanth has also said the Corporation has the powers to cancel licenses if the offense is repeated. First the eateries are given notice. They are then permitted to explain their stand. Action is taken accordingly. If proper answer is not obtained from the owners of the eateries, their license is suspended and hotel closed down