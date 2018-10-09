Express Impact: PWD Minister  G Sudhakaran intervenes, puts end to bypass misery

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, the neglected Killipalam-Attakulangara stretch is all set to get a makeover. PWD Minister G Sudhakaran on Monday assured measures to make the road navigable. The assurance was made after the minister visited the road on Monday with PWD engineers based on an Express report.

T’Puram Express on Sunday reported on the plight of the road which was causing huge inconvenience to motorists and passengers.

The 2.1 km road connecting the busy East Fort junction and the commercial nerve centre Chalai market, has been in shambles for the last one year due to lack of maintenance.

Speaking to Express, G Sudhakaran said “I visited the place after reading the Express report. I am fully convinced that the condition of the road is very pathetic. It is a huge lapse by the elected representatives and the officers who were entrusted with the repair work. I have directed executive engineers to seriously look into the matter and submit a project report immediately,” Sudhakaran said.

He also added that the cost will not be an issue and directed officials to mobilise Rs 4 crore immediately for the patch work.

Since the soil beneath the road is weak at certain portions, the minister has come with two proposals. The first one is to dig up the road and to lay concrete before tarring the top layer. The second option is to pave interlocking tiles.

Sudhakaran has entrusted the PWD officers to conduct a study and to come up with a solution. He has also asked officers to speed up the work complete it before October 31.

According to A Sureshkumar, PWD executive engineer, necessary steps will be taken to redesign the road either through digging up the road or through paving tiles. “A project will be readied as soon as possible. Since the road is situated on a marshy land, we need to make a strong foundation. For immediate relief, the repairing works will start once the rain ends”, Sureshkumar said.

The monsoon rains have worsened the condition of the road which has become non-motorable for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. According to riders, they have to often swerve their vehicles to avoid falling. The road, which is owned and maintained by the PWD, is frequented by inter-state vehicles especially trucks from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka that arrive at the Chalai market. These vehicles are parked on the two sides of the road, affecting the flow of traffic too.

Though officials with the district administration assured to get the road repaired during Operation Anantha, a flood-mitigation drive, nothing concrete has taken place so far. The road is a major nerve centre and cannot be avoided by motorists due to its proximity to Chalai market, Karimadam colony and even Attukal and Attakulangara.

Bypass loses sheen

The 2.1 km road connecting the busy East Fort junction and the commercial nerve centre Chalai market, has been in shambles for the last one year due to lack of maintenance

The monsoon rains have worsened the condition of the road which has become non-motorable for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders