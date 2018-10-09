Fisherman drowns in Anchuthengu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 63 -year-old fisherman drowned in the sea off Anchuthengu on Monday evening. The deceased is Antony of Karunagapally. The incident happened around noon when he went to tie his fishing boat. Anchuthengu police said fishing boats, including the one belonging to Antony, did not venture into the sea on Monday following the alert issued by the departments concerned.

However, fearing his boat which was anchored ashore might get washed away in the lashing waves, Antony along with two other fishermen tried to move it to the safety of the backwater nearby. To move it into the backwater from the sea, they needed to cross the Muthalapozhi.

Just as the boat entered the sea, it was toppled by a giant wave. Though Antony was taken ashore by the other two - who were also on board- and rushed to the Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital, he died en route.