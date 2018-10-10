Corporation to roll out master plan for development of Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has begun activities to implement a comprehensive master plan for the development of the city. In a statement, Mayor V K Prasanth said a lack of master plan prevented many development related projects announced by the Central Government. As part of the first step towards preparing a plan, field level survey activities will begin on October 16.

A workshop is also planned on Wednesday at 11.30 am at Hotel Apollo Dimora.

The Corporation decided to implement a master plan to reduce the concerns raised by residents of several wards in the city’s periphery. While revising the previous controversial draft, the Corporation has decided to include survey numbers to ensure transparency.

The master plan rolls out a long-term perspective plan for guiding the future developments of the city. Based on the plan the Corporation will provide permits for building constructions. The earlier draft plan had led to strong protests for many weeks in Kattayikkonam, Attipra and other wards. The action councils here had alleged that the master plan was aimed at helping the land mafia at the cost of the common people. The Corporation plans to include the suggestions from the citizens and also experts related to the fields before going for modification.

It will conduct a survey in all wards to know the problems faced by the citizens regarding building constructions and about their views regarding the future plan of their city, said a Corporation officer.

The master plan, that comes under AMRUT scheme, aims to create a survey sketch that needs to be digitised and superimposed on satellite images. It is against this backdrop that the Corporation forwarded the draft to the remote sensing department for creating a satellite map. In February 2014, the draft master plan was withdrawn following widespread complaints.