Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Corporation to roll out master plan for development of Thiruvananthapuram

The City Corporation has begun activities to implement a comprehensive master plan for the development of the city.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The City Corporation has begun activities to implement a comprehensive master plan for the development of the city.  In a statement, Mayor V K Prasanth said a lack of master plan prevented many development related projects announced by the Central Government. As part of the first step towards preparing a plan, field level survey activities will begin on October 16. 

A workshop is also planned on Wednesday at 11.30 am at Hotel Apollo Dimora. 

The Corporation decided to implement a master plan to reduce the concerns raised by residents of several wards in the city’s periphery. While revising the previous controversial draft, the Corporation has decided to include survey numbers to ensure transparency.

The master plan rolls out a long-term perspective plan for guiding the future developments of the city. Based on the plan the Corporation will provide permits for building constructions. The earlier draft plan had led to strong protests for many weeks in Kattayikkonam, Attipra and other wards. The action councils here had alleged that the master plan was aimed at helping the land mafia at the cost of the common people. The Corporation plans to include the suggestions from the citizens and also experts related to the fields before going for modification. 

It will conduct a survey in all wards to know the problems faced by the citizens regarding building constructions and about their views regarding the future plan of their city, said a Corporation officer.   
The master plan, that comes under AMRUT scheme, aims to create a survey sketch that needs to be digitised and superimposed on satellite images. It is against this backdrop that the Corporation forwarded the draft to the remote sensing department for creating a satellite map. In February 2014, the draft master plan was withdrawn following widespread complaints.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
City Corporation Thiruvananthapuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride