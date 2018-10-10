Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Curriculum revision from next year: Kerala Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel

Jaleel has called for a complete make-over in the higher education system by making necessary changes in the conduct of examinations and valuation process.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

KT Jaleel (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The curriculum of all universities in the state affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be revised from next academic year, Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel said. He was addressing a high-level meeting comprising the managers and principals of various aided and self-financing engineering, architecture, MBA and MCA colleges on Tuesday.   

Jaleel has called for a complete make-over in the higher education system by making necessary changes in the conduct of examinations and valuation process. “Special workshops will be conducted in engineering colleges and polytechnic institutions related to the revision of the curriculum in the coming days. The revision will also be done in the curriculum of Kerala Technology University which can benefit the engineering students. The entrance examination calendar will be revised immediately.

The institutions which come forward with the idea to start new courses will get due consideration. In addition, the government will liberalise the permanent affiliation proceedings for the colleges,” Jaleel said. The other major decisions in the meeting included the launch of a web portal named ‘For the students’ in the minister’s office. The students can enter any details, including queries related to the curriculum, in the portal. The details will be handed over to the respective universities or related centres for further action. 

The Minister also laid stress on starting more entrance examination centres at foreign countries where the Malayali population is higher. However, he also shared apprehensions about the pathetic condition of certain self-financing engineering colleges in the state. 

“Many colleges still don’t have a sufficient number of students due to the dip in the quality of education. It was due to the unscientific approach by a section of people who opened colleges without any study. A student will get admission in an engineering college by securing only two per cent.

SAAC (State Assessment and Accreditation Council) and accreditation will be implemented in the state modelled on the lines of NAAC
The complaints by the students pertaining to the valuation of examinations will be sorted out. 

The fine for the teachers who commit lapse in valuation has been increased from `5,000 to `25,000

Minimum qualification 
The minister emphasised the colleges should ensure minimum qualification for the lecturers of the engineering colleges is MTech.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Jaleel AICTE Curriculum revision

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride