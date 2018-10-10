Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

International Film Festival of Kerala budget pared down to Rs 3.5 crore this year

This year, the International Jury in the IFFK will only have filmmakers from Asian countries instead of people from four continents, as was done earlier. 

Published: 10th October 2018 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK logo used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will not be any cash prize attached with the Lifetime Achievement Award (it had been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh) this year. Volunteers won’t get any remuneration either. “Instead of the usual budget of around Rs 6 crore, this time International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be organised in a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. Of this, Rs 2 crore will be collected from delegate pass, which will have a fee of Rs 2,000. There won’t be any free passes. The Academy hopes to collect the remaining Rs 1.5 crore via sponsorships,” said sources. 

ALSO READ | Art world bats for IFFK

More venues
In addition to Tagore, Nisagandhi and KSFDC-run theatres Kalabhavan, Kairali, Sree and Nila, private theatres would also be included based on cost and availability. The Academy has already requested that private theatres – Dhanya, Remya, Kripa, Sree Padmanabha, New and Aries Plex – be given at half the rate. 

This year, the International Jury in the IFFK will only have filmmakers from Asian countries instead of people from four continents, as was done earlier. However, a final decision on all these matters would be taken at the organising committee meeting chaired by Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on Thursday. 

Minspeak
“Uncertainty over the conduct of the IFFK has ended. The festival will be held in a toned-down manner on a shoestring budget. There won’t be any major celebrations. Unnecessary expenditure will be avoided.
The government has already asked the Chalachithra Academy to come up with a detailed proposal in this regard,” said Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan.

The changes
Seven-day affair
Only four categories
No cash prize on Lifetime Achievement Award
No remuneration for volunteers
No free passes
International Jury to have filmmakers from Asian countries only
Budget: Rs 3.5 crore

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
International Film Festival of Kerala IFFK Budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride