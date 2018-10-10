International Film Festival of Kerala budget pared down to Rs 3.5 crore this year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will not be any cash prize attached with the Lifetime Achievement Award (it had been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh) this year. Volunteers won’t get any remuneration either. “Instead of the usual budget of around Rs 6 crore, this time International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be organised in a budget of Rs 3.5 crore. Of this, Rs 2 crore will be collected from delegate pass, which will have a fee of Rs 2,000. There won’t be any free passes. The Academy hopes to collect the remaining Rs 1.5 crore via sponsorships,” said sources.

More venues

In addition to Tagore, Nisagandhi and KSFDC-run theatres Kalabhavan, Kairali, Sree and Nila, private theatres would also be included based on cost and availability. The Academy has already requested that private theatres – Dhanya, Remya, Kripa, Sree Padmanabha, New and Aries Plex – be given at half the rate.

This year, the International Jury in the IFFK will only have filmmakers from Asian countries instead of people from four continents, as was done earlier. However, a final decision on all these matters would be taken at the organising committee meeting chaired by Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on Thursday.

Minspeak

“Uncertainty over the conduct of the IFFK has ended. The festival will be held in a toned-down manner on a shoestring budget. There won’t be any major celebrations. Unnecessary expenditure will be avoided.

The government has already asked the Chalachithra Academy to come up with a detailed proposal in this regard,” said Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan.

The changes

Seven-day affair

Only four categories

No cash prize on Lifetime Achievement Award

No remuneration for volunteers

No free passes

International Jury to have filmmakers from Asian countries only

Budget: Rs 3.5 crore