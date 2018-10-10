Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Police arrest ‘single-mom hunter’ on rape complaint

He introduced himself to the woman, who is a single mother, as a bachelor and later proposed to her.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vanchiyoor police have arrested a ‘single-mom hunter’ from Palakkad for raping a woman he had befriended on Facebook after swindling more than Rs 2 lakh from her. Madhu aka Krishnankutty, a 42-year-old man from Pattambi, was arrested on the complaint filed by a resident of Palkulangara in the city. The complaint of the woman, who is a contract staff in a government department, stated  Madhu had befriended her through Facebook.

He introduced himself to the woman, who is a single mother, as a bachelor and later proposed to her. As their relationship grew strong, they began travelling to different places. During these journeys, Madhu allegedly forced her to have a physical relationship with him. He also swindled money to the tune of about Rs 2.5 lakh from her on various occasions, the complaint said.

Their relationship hit rock bottom after the woman learnt the man was cheating on her and he was already married and has children. Enraged, the women chose to lodge a police complaint. The Vanchiyoor police sources said the accused had cheated several such women before also. He targeted women who were not financially sound. 

Exploiting their emotional and financial conditions, he gave fake marriage promises and entered into a relationship with them. The police hinted more cases will be registered against the man once they receive complaints from other women.

