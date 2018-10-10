Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sasthampara in Kerala to be developed as a trekking spot

Three mandapams, gates, steps, seatings, drinking water facility and protective barriers are the major works proposed for the development of the destination.

Published: 10th October 2018 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sasthampara, one of the capital’s untapped and unexplored tourist destinations, will receive a major flip as the Tourism Department has allocated Rs 1 crore to develop the place as an adventure tourist destination in the state.

The Sasthampara which provides a panoramic view of the city and its suburbs along with offering the bird’s eye view of Kovalam, the Vizhinjam harbour, Mookkunnimala, Agasthyar Koodam, Ponmudi, the Sahyadiri Hills and sun-kissed beaches, has the potential to be developed as a trekking spot.  With an ancient Sastha temple and two perennial ponds here, the destination will be an exhilarating experience for tourists. 

Three mandapams, gates, steps, seatings, drinking water facility and protective barriers are the major works proposed for the development of the destination. Further, the existing snack bar and toilet facilities will be renovated in a year as part of the project. 

Spread over about 13.3 acres in Vilappil panchayat, the development Sasthampara tourist destination will also give a major fillip to the development of Kattakada constituency which accommodates the tourist destination, said I B Sathesh MLA.  When Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was the tourism minister, the effort to develop Sasthampara as a tourist destination began with the beautification of the area, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sasthampara Tourism Kovalam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride