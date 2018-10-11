Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chennithala seeks action against Chief Minister

The government has cancelled the permission granted to three breweries and a distillery after stringent protest from the Opposition.

Published: 11th October 2018 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:30 AM

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has given a third letter to Governor P Sathasivam requesting him to take action under Anti-Corruption Law (Amendment 2018) Sec 17 A(1) against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan in the brewery, distillery deal.

The government has cancelled the permission granted to three breweries and a distillery after stringent protest from the Opposition. Though the permission was cancelled, according to section 15 of the Anti-Corruption Law, a criminal case can be initiated against the Chief Minister and the Excise Minister if it is found that an attempt was made to engage in corruption ,Chennithala said.According to Section 13 sub section (1) of the Anti-Corruption Law, it is an offence which can get  jail sentence not less than two years, Ramesh said. 

Comments

