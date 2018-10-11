Kilimanoor wins health award again

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : For the fourth consecutive year, Kilimanoor grama panchayat has won the Health Award instituted by the state government. According to the Health Department, from primary health care to disease prevention and control, the panchayat’s interventions are exceptional and worth emulating. “There are 16 palliative home care centres at the panchayat with 87 patients admitted here. The panchayat ensures their welfare by providing them medicine, food as well as clothes. Annually, they also conduct two family meets for them,” said the department.